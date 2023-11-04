BARRIE
Barrie

    • Collingwood BIA continues to honour veterans with banner program

    A banner hung up on a light pole in Collingwood on Fri., Nov. 3, 2023 (David Erskine/CTV News). A banner hung up on a light pole in Collingwood on Fri., Nov. 3, 2023 (David Erskine/CTV News).

    Collingwood's Downtown Business Improvement Area (BIA) is continuing to pay tribute to the men and women who've served their country with its banner program.

    For the days leading up to Remembrance Day, the BIA and Legion Branch 63 have hung up banners to commemorate veterans.

    "It's a wonderful opportunity to say thank you for their service for many for their sacrifice, so it's a wonderful tribute that we do," said Susan Nicholson with the Collingwood BIA. "We are so happy to be able to do it throughout our downtown."

    The banners were initially hung in 2018 to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

    There are over 130 banners displayed on light poles throughout the downtown district.  

