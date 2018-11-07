

Veronica Lynne Kaye was 18-years-old when two men in Caledon discovered her dead body in 1981.

Investigators are turning to the public for help in finding her killer.

The teenager left her apartment in Etobicoke on November 7, 1980, to visit a friend at a photography store. After the visit, her friend says Veronica planned to go to Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga. She allegedly told her friend at the photography store that she had a ride, but there were no vehicles in the parking lot.

Police say Veronica left the photography store and was never seen alive again.

Her body was found nearly a year later in a wooded area in Caledon by two men near the intersection of Humber Station Road and Castlederg Sideroad.

According to police, she was in the same clothes she was last seen wearing.

Investigators say her injuries prove she fought for her life.

Police are interested in a unique button that was found with her body that they say did not come from her clothes.

Investigators are hoping the public can help them find Veronica’s killer.

There is a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.