Cocaine found stashed inside coffee jar during traffic stop: OPP

A man and a woman face charges after police said officers found drugs stashed inside a coffee jar during a traffic stop in Collingwood over the weekend.

Provincial police with the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment pulled the vehicle over on Saturday morning and said officers noticed the occupants had cannabis readily available to them, which prompted a search of the vehicle under the authority of the Cannabis Control Act.

During the vehicle search, police said they discovered 51.7 grams of cocaine inside a Maxwell House coffee jar.

The accused, a 64-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, both Collingwood residents, were charged with drug possession.