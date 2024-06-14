Clock ticking to get tickets for Iron Chef fundraiser

The deadline to purchase tickets for a unique and tasty fundraiser supporting Simcoe County's most vulnerable is fast approaching.

On June 23, some of the region's most talented chefs will compete in a one-of-a-kind Iron Chef competition. Sponsored by CTV News Barrie, the event is hosted by McFinn's Traditional Iron Pub, located in the city's downtown core, an epicentre of the homeless crisis.

The funds raised will support the Busby Centre's work in supporting Simcoe County's growing homeless population.

"It's really important when we have, you know, community members getting behind us because we have to keep these doors open and keep the services going for these individuals," said Sara Peddle, the executive director of the Busby Centre.

"We are fortunate that we do get some funding from the County of Simcoe, but there's more funding that we need to keep the programs going for people that are experiencing homelessness in our community," Peddle added.

As part of the event, which will have two separate sessions available for purchase, the chefs must create three separate dishes, which must include certain elements. While the menu remains largely a secret, a lobster and shrimp cheesecake appetizer and an apple risotto with coconut shrimp have been confirmed as some of the offerings available.

The first sitting will be hosted by CTV News Barrie Anchor Dana Roberts and Pure Country 106 afternoon drive host Stan Musial.

"This is one of the biggest issues facing our community right now…and that's the housing crisis," Roberts said. "So if we can do anything in our power to make a difference and help the lives of people who are facing some really hard times during what are challenging times overall, I think it's really exciting!"

Roberts will then host the second session alongside CTV News Barrie Senior Anchor Sarah Freemark.

"This is going to be an exclusive event with a really interesting menu," Freemark said. "We've got some personalities from across the city that are going to be there that night. So I think this will be a really unique event."

For information on how you can get tickets you can click here.