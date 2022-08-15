Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for Hospice Simcoe

It will be the climb of a lifetime for Kathleen Doherty.

In what the Midhurst woman has labelled a bucket list item, Doherty is travelling to Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for Hospice Simcoe in September.

After spending weeks volunteering with refugees near the Ukrainian border at the start of the war, Doherty is rested and ready for another challenge.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa and the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world, towering 5,895 meters above sea level.

Doherty and friend Charlotte Blonde plan to travel the Lemosho Route which is considered one of the more remote sections. They hope to reach Uhuru Peak, by September 10th.

“I, like so many others, have lost some immediate family members and friends who were blessed to spend the final chapters of their lives at Hospice Simcoe,” she told CTV News. “They received exceptional personal care, full of love, compassion, and support. This expert care extended to the resident and their family and friends who could reach out for support and guidance as they dealt with the loss of a loved one. I want to use the opportunity of this trekking adventure to support this wonderful, magical place we call Hospice Simcoe.”

Doherty will be posting updates on her social media pages which will be linked to Hospice Simcoe’s media pages.