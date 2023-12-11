BARRIE
Barrie

    • Clearview Township library hours getting a make-over

    Books are available at a public library in this file image. Books are available at a public library in this file image.

    Picking up a book or tablet and reading will be easier in Clearview Township.

    A pilot project modifying hours at all Clearview Public Library branches will run between January 2 and June 30 next year.

    Last June, the Clearview Public Library conducted an online and in-branch survey and took door counts over two weeks to determine the patron’s usage.

    The pilot project with redistributed hours for each branch was approved on November 21 at a Clearview Public Library board meeting.

    There are no changes to the overall open hours for each branch; they have just been redistributed based on survey feedback and traffic counts.

    The opening hours modification will see the Stayner branch open on Sundays for the first time, remove the split hours at the Creemore branch from Tuesdays to Fridays and shuffle the hours at the New Lowell Branch to better match current demand.

    From January 2 to June 30, the new branch hours will be:

    Stayner Branch

    • Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Sunday, Noon to 4 p.m.

    Creemore Branch

    • Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    New Lowell Branch

    • Tuesday & Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Wednesday & Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    The pilot project will be evaluated after it concludes on June 30, 2024, to determine if the new hours will become permanent.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting

    Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News