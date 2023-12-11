Clearview Township library hours getting a make-over

Picking up a book or tablet and reading will be easier in Clearview Township.

A pilot project modifying hours at all Clearview Public Library branches will run between January 2 and June 30 next year.

Last June, the Clearview Public Library conducted an online and in-branch survey and took door counts over two weeks to determine the patron’s usage.

The pilot project with redistributed hours for each branch was approved on November 21 at a Clearview Public Library board meeting.

There are no changes to the overall open hours for each branch; they have just been redistributed based on survey feedback and traffic counts.

The opening hours modification will see the Stayner branch open on Sundays for the first time, remove the split hours at the Creemore branch from Tuesdays to Fridays and shuffle the hours at the New Lowell Branch to better match current demand.

From January 2 to June 30, the new branch hours will be:

Stayner Branch

Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Noon to 4 p.m.

Creemore Branch

Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Lowell Branch

Tuesday & Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday & Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The pilot project will be evaluated after it concludes on June 30, 2024, to determine if the new hours will become permanent.