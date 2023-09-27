Barrie

    • City of Orillia approves funding to keep Fire Station 2 operational

    Orillia councillors voted to allow overtime to address staffing shortages impacting one of the city's fire stations.

    The City says roughly $150,000 will go toward allowing additional overtime and hiring temporary firefighters, plus another $100,000 toward a fire service review.

    The move comes after a door-to-door campaign by the union to get the word out to the community about the potential closure of Fire Station 2.

    Fred LeBlanc, 13th district Vice President of the International Association of Fire Fighters, gave credit to the residents for putting pressure on city council to rectify the situation that the union called a significant safety issue.

    LeBlanc said he was pleased the council took the issue seriously.

    Fire Station 2 had been closed periodically over the last two months due to staffing shortages.

