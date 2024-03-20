BARRIE
Barrie

    • City of Barrie updates annual budget for Barrie's Poet Laureate program

    Tyneisha Ternent has been named the Poet Laureate by the City of Barrie, (CTV News/Alessandra Carneiro) Tyneisha Ternent has been named the Poet Laureate by the City of Barrie, (CTV News/Alessandra Carneiro)
    The City of Barrie has updated the annual budget for Barrie's Poet Laureate program.

    On Wednesday night, city councillorsapproved increasing funding for the program to $4,250 from its original $1,000.

    The program will evolve from four to two years, a timeline that Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall said would help enhance the arts in the city.

    "It is incredibly important, and I think we have fallen a little bit behind over the years, so I think in the next little while, you will see a renewed passionate investment from the city on that," said the mayor.

    Tyneisha Thomas has served as Barrie's Poet Laureate since 2023, travelling across the province to promote the City of Barrie's poetry community.

    The change will also provide the Poet Laureate $250 annually in travel expenses for events promoting poetry. In addition, the Poet Laureate can appear at city events and celebrations along with local award ceremonies.

    The Poet Laureate program was initially created in 2010 as a way to highlight local talent in Barrie.

    The two-year terms would begin in 2026.

