Christmas Kettle campaign sets $550,000 goal

The Salvation Army officially kicked off its annual Christmas Kettle campaign Tuesday morning with a community breakfast at Liberty North in Barrie.

Starting Friday, 20 Christmas kettles will be scattered across Simcoe County.

The goal this year is to raise $550,000. Money raised through the kettle campaign remains local to support the services and programs offered through the Salvation Army's Barrie Bayside Mission.

For those who don't carry cash, the kettles are equipped to accept donations with the tap of a debit or credit card.

"The kettle campaign is an opportunity for the City to help propel the Salvation Army's services forward, and if individuals are able to give, we would love for them to be able to support the Salvation Army," said Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall at Tuesday morning's breakfast.

The campaign runs until December 23.