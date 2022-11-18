Christmas Cheer aims to raise $280K with more need than ever before

In its 49th year, Barrie and District Christmas Cheer aims to raise $280,000 to anonymously provide food and gifts to more than 1,700 families in the community.

"There are a lot of families around Barrie that find Christmas incredibly difficult," said Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall.

"Generosity is important because we are going to be challenged to get people to give up the extra couple of dollars they have left. Inflation is really hurting them," said Steph Quenneville, president of Barrie & District Christmas Cheer.

The stigma around asking for help makes the anonymity of this initiative essential.

"I would say most people have no idea. We do everything we can to keep it anonymous, and then when they come, they pick it up in their car and go home. No different than if they went shopping," explained Quenneville.

However, given the state of the economy, disposable income may be harder to find, and more people than usual may need a helping hand.

"We're really concerned this year our numbers will be higher than what we're projecting. And we're really concerned that we're going have to put a lot of effort into a raise," lamented Quenneville.

Christmas Cheer may see some of their 1,200-plus volunteers turn into program applicants this year, noting you may not suspect who needs your generosity, including Barrie's new mayor, who grew up in government housing.

"The generosity that was provided to my family through Christmas Cheer is something I'll remember for the rest of my life. I still have some of the toys that were given to me. I'm able to give those to my children as well," said Nuttall.

"There are regular families that are going to struggle this year that haven't struggled in the past, and they just can't make ends meet," said Quenneville.

Local support and sponsors seem more critical than ever this Christmas season.

"Barrie is a very charitable community so generally we have our ask and a lot of people will reach out and support us and try to find a way to get us to where we need to be and that's what's great about this event," said a proud Quenneville at today's Christmas Cheer President's Breakfast.

"To give back to the community, an organization like Christmas Cheer helping so many people in our own home. It's very important for us to be involved," added Stephanie Macmillan of Busch Systems, a long-time sponsor of the program.

But it's not just about gifts and food. Barrie's Mayor believes this initiative's real value is empowering people to celebrate and share with confidence.

"You could see the stress around the family until we were able to go pick up all of the food and presents," recalled Nuttall.

Christmas Cheer doesn't put a timeframe on cash donations, but if you would like to donate toys, it asks that you have them in one of the drop-off locations around the city by December 15 so they can be ready for distribution on December 20 and 21.

Anyone interested in volunteering can apply online.