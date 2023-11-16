BARRIE
Barrie

    Charity raffle offers Taylor Swift concert tickets to support youth mental health services in Simcoe County

    FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Nashville, Tenn., on May 5, 2023. Swift is releasing her "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film on Oct. 13. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File) FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Nashville, Tenn., on May 5, 2023. Swift is releasing her "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film on Oct. 13. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

    Catholic Family Services (CFS) of Simcoe County is raffling off floor seats to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour stop in Toronto to support youth mental health services.

    "While the prizes in the raffles are fun, the money raised is important in expanding our youth mental health program across Simcoe County to ensure equitable access to care across our urban centres and rural communities," said Amanda Fellows, the Community Programs manager at CFS.

    The CFS raffle offers 17 chances to win a variety of Taylor Swift merchandise and music, with the grand prize of two concert tickets to the opening night in Toronto, a $500 Uber gift card, and a $200 Ultimate Dining gift card.

    And there's a 50/50 draw for the non-Swifties.

    "Youth around the world are being affected by anxiety, depression, and behavioural disorders at rates never seen before, and my peers in Simcoe County are no different," said Ayla McCallum, who was hired recently to join the program leadership team as a youth voice. "Suicide is the fourth-leading cause of death among 15 to 29-year-olds globally, so addressing this issue now is critical."

    Both contests run until December 16 at 3 pm, with the draws starting 30 minutes later.

