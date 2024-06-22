Chariot pulling festival takes over Southshore Centre

One of India's biggest religious festivals enchanted Barrie residents and visitors at the Southshore Community Centre on Saturday with the pull of a large chariot.

The Rath Yatra celebration is unique in that three Hindu gods are taken out of their temples in a colourful procession to meet their devotees, with participants pulling a chariot along the lakeshore.

One woman in attendance, identified as Sonam, told CTV News she came to offer her prayers on Saturday.

"Everything that is being used in the service of the lord it's of great importance to us," she said. "I was praying to the lord that 'just like the devotees were pulling you towards this venue, I was praying to him that I want to pull you like that into my heart."

This is the 3rd time the festival has taken place in Barrie, and it has rapidly grown in popularity.