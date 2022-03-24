Charges laid in social media scams against Aurora father and son

Police remind the public that "if a situation feels suspicious, trust your instincts" after arresting a father and son from Aurora for offences related to social media scams.

York Regional Police reports that a victim sold a gaming system in early February to two individuals and later realized they paid him with counterfeit money.

A few days later, police say the same duo paid for another item with bogus bills and when that victim confronted them, one of the suspects lifted his shirt, showing "what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband."

Another incident was reported on Monday when police say the same suspects met with a victim to buy a high-end watch.

Police say the two men grabbed the watch and took off in a vehicle without paying.

Officers arrested one suspect trying to sell the watch two days later.

The second suspect was also arrested, and police executed a search warrant at an Aurora residence.

Police charged the two men, ages 22 and 52, with armed robbery, theft of $5,000, fraud, possession of stolen property, and trafficking stolen property.

"Social media buying and selling may be convenient, but citizens are reminded to use caution when meeting with strangers," police stated in a release Thursday.

They ask anyone with information to contact the York Regional Police bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.