Charges laid after fiery fail-to-remain crash in Gravenhurst on New Year's Eve

    A Gravenhurst man is facing charges after the driver of a vehicle fled from a crash in Gravenhurst overnight on New Year's Eve.

    Police responded to the crash on Beiers Road just after midnight on January 1 after a vehicle left the roadway and caught on fire.

    Police say nearby residents came to help one occupant. However, the driver fled after the call to police was made.

    Officers were unable to locate the driver, but after an investigation, a 38-year-old Gravenhurst man has been charged with Dangerous Operation and Failure to Stop after an Accident in relation to the case.

