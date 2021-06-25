BARRIE, ONT. -- A wet, rainy weekend is on tap for Barrie and surrounding areas, with showers expected straight through next week.

Environment Canada forecasts showers will start Friday afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm.

Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips said the summer of 2021 would offer "not too hot, not too cold" temperatures.

According to the weather agency, daytime highs over the next five days will average around 27 C.

But all the rain predicted should help cool things down.

"We're looking at a chance of shower activity every day with temperatures right around where they should be for this time of year," said CTV Barrie's weather specialist KC Colby.

Environment Canada expects it to be at least a week before any chance of sunshine.

Phillips anticipates above seasonal temperatures throughout the majority of the summer months, but not the sweltering heat of last summer.