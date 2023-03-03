Central Ontario prepares for blast of heavy snow

Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering his wife and son

After deliberating for less than three hours Thursday, the jury in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh found him guilty of murdering his wife and son, the grisliest and most severe of the allegations faced by the disgraced former South Carolina attorney.

  • Buses cancelled, winter storm warning in effect

    The winter weather isn’t done with us yet with another winter storm warning in effect. The warning covers London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia, Lambton and Oxford. Elgin County is under an advisory for travel.

  • A tear in your beer: Get set for a tax hike on booze

    The price we pay for booze could soon be going up, with a lofty tax hike scheduled to take effect April 1. So, whether it’s a pint with your mates, a glass of wine at home, or shopping for spirits at the LCBO, you may have to dig deeper to enjoy your adult beverages.

