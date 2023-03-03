Central Ontario prepares for blast of heavy snow

Snowfall is expected for parts of Simcoe County, Parry Sound-Muskoka and Grey Bruce.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings and special weather statements in most areas.

Parts of the region can expect between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow, forecasted to begin Friday evening and carry over into Saturday morning.

"A Texas low is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of southern Ontario," Environment Canada states on its website.

"Snow will begin this evening and quickly become heavy at times. Heavy snow in combination with strong easterly winds will create significantly reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions."

Environment Canada reminds people that surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow," Environment Canada said.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

You can monitor alerts and forecasts on the Environment Canada website.