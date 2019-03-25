

CTV Barrie





Police forces across the province pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics.

In honour of the occasion, athlete Stephen Graham was awarded for his passion for the games.

His devotion and dedication for speed skating and running have taken him around the globe from South Korea to Austria and most recently Abu Dhabi.

The athlete is an inspiration to his teammates but takes it all in stride.

“Even if you don’t win or lose, you always have a happy smile on your face because you know you’re there, and you’re doing the best you can do,” Graham says.

The goal across the 50 communities celebrating province-wide is to raise $50,000 for the Draft an Athlete campaign.

Every $1,000 raised helps fund a competing athlete with travel costs, accommodation, food and competition expenses.

Today marks 50 days until the inaugural Special Olympics Ontario Invitational Youth Games that will be held in Toronto from May 14 to May 17.

The event will unite 2,500 student-athletes, with and without intellectual disabilities, from ages 13 to 21 from around the world.