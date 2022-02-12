Celebrate love with a weekend of Valentine's Day events in Innisfil

Several Valentine's Day events are happening at Friday Harbour in Innisfil this weekend.

The 'Celebrate Love' Valentine's Day events are a COVID-friendly way to enjoy quality time with someone special.

Lace-up your skates and enjoy the outdoor skating rink or enjoy hand-crafted food and beverages. Friday Harbour will be offering a Valentine's Day takeout meal for purchase for those who want to experience a taste of the weekend from the comfort of home.

The Mariposa School of skating will be performing on the ice both days this weekend.

On Saturday, events include a complimentary vodka tasting and a DJ on site. The Northfire Circus duo will be performing at 5:30, a fiery choreographed performance equipped with fire hoops and fans.

On Sunday, couples can renew their vows for free with an on-site officiant from 2 to 4 p.m. Participants will receive an official vow renewal certificate and a special photo to commemorate the occasion.

More information on 'Celebrate Love' can be found here.