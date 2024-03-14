BARRIE
Barrie

    • Cause of washout that severed Highway 35 in Muskoka in two under investigation

    Highway 35 has reopened to traffic days after rushing water tore a section of the road into two in a remote area near Dorset, southeast of Huntsville.

    On Thursday, the Township told CTV News crews would be repaving the section of Highway 35 throughout the day, adding that while repairs are ongoing and motorists may experience delays, traffic is getting through.

    The highway was closed in both directions between Birkendale and Seabreeze Roads after the washout caused significant damage.

    The highway falls under provincial jurisdiction, so the Ministry of Transportation was called to send repair crews, which then limited access to traffic at the Highway 60 and Highway 117 entrances to Highway 35 while crews worked to repair the road. Motorists were able to detour during the repairs via Highway 117, Brunel Road, South Portage Road and Highway 60.

    The Township says the cause of the washout has not been confirmed and is under investigation.

