Cassie Korzenko enters peace bond on fraud charges

Cassie Korzenko, the Barrie, Ont., woman charged in the December 2022 crash in front of the Sadlon Arena that sent three people to the hospital, entered into a peace bond on unrelated charges on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old faces three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm and fraud under $5,000, forging a cheque and possessing stolen property.

According to court documents, Korzenko was charged in the fraud case in April 2022.

On Wednesday, the mother of two young children entered into a 12-month peace bond in a Barrie courtroom on the fraud charges.

As for the impaired driving charges, Korzenko was released on bail to a surety in January after spending nearly two months behind bars following her arrest outside the Barrie arena on Dec. 1.

Police allege she was driving impaired when she struck three people crossing the intersection at Bayview and Mapleview drives.

The trio was rushed to the hospital in serious and life-threatening conditions.

The allegations against Korzenko have not been tested in court.