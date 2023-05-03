Casino Rama gaming floor remains dark as Gateway reopens most of its facilities

Nine of Gateway Casinos 14 facilities that were forced to close over two weeks ago amid a ransomware attack have since reopened, but Casino Rama in Orillia's gaming floor remains dark.

The cyberattack was first detected on April 16, and Gateway announced the closure of its Ontario casinos the following day.

The company said it would reopen facilities in a phased approach and opened Georgian Downs in Innisfil Saturday, followed by casinos in Wasaga Beach, London, Woodstock, Clinton, Hanover, and Chatham.

Gateway said its facilities in Point Edward and Sarnia would reopen Wednesday evening.

Still, there is no date set for when Casino Rama will welcome back customers to its gaming floor.

However, the Casino Rama Resort's hotel, spa, entertainment centre, and some restaurants are open.

A technology analyst called the cybersecurity incident the digital equivalent of a major fire or similar disaster.

Gateway has said its phased approach to reopening depended on "the pace of restoration and approval by regulatory bodies."