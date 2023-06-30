Casino proceeds to fund health centre in Wasaga Beach

Wasaga Beach casino prepares to open. Wasaga Beach, Ont. Tue. Nov. 22, 2022 (CTV News/Kraig Krause) Wasaga Beach casino prepares to open. Wasaga Beach, Ont. Tue. Nov. 22, 2022 (CTV News/Kraig Krause)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver