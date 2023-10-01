Canicross event to put man's best friend on centre stage

A growing sport with a goal to strengthen the bond between people and man's best friend is expanding in Simcoe County.

Known as canicross, the cross-county-like running event allows participants to participate in competitive running with their dog right by their side.

The sport incorporates cues similar to mushing sports and has gained in popularity in Atlantic Canada and overseas, with organizers hopeful Ontario residents will continue to join the sport.

"The bond that is created between human and dog is very strong during this sport, and the bond I have with my canicross dogs is unlike any other I've ever experienced," said Shawn Sobon, race director for Canadian canicross.

On October 21, Mansfield Outdoor Centre in Mulmur will host the second annual Trails and Tails classic, welcoming runners with their dogs to the region.

Competitors will be able to take part in a 5k fun run, 5k Canicross race and 10k Canicross race.

Anyone looking to take part in the vent can sign up here.