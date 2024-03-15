Canada's largest fundraising event for Alzheimer's is Back in Simcoe Muskoka

This year, the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka will host walks in Huntsville and Bracebridge to raise funds for Alzheimer's support.

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's is the largest fundraiser in Canada for Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

According to the Alzheimer's Society, over 650,000 Canadians are living with dementia, and by 2050, that number could jump to two million.

Last year, over 200 communities across Canada participated in the fundraiser and raised over $6.2 million.

The Bracebridge walk will be on May 25 at noon, and the Huntsville walk will be on May 26, also at noon.

This year's fundraising target for Simcoe Muskoka is $95,000.

These funds will support local programs and services that improve the quality of life for people with dementia and promote awareness about the disease.

"Now more than ever, social connection is critically important for people living with dementia and their caregivers," states the Alzheimer's Society on its website.

This funding will support education, social programs, and related services in the Muskoka and Parry Sound communities.

