BARRIE
Barrie

    • Canada's largest fundraising event for Alzheimer's is Back in Simcoe Muskoka

    People walking People walking
    Share

    This year, the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka will host walks in Huntsville and Bracebridge to raise funds for Alzheimer's support.

    The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's is the largest fundraiser in Canada for Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

    According to the Alzheimer's Society, over 650,000 Canadians are living with dementia, and by 2050, that number could jump to two million.

    Last year, over 200 communities across Canada participated in the fundraiser and raised over $6.2 million.

    The Bracebridge walk will be on May 25 at noon, and the Huntsville walk will be on May 26, also at noon.

    This year's fundraising target for Simcoe Muskoka is $95,000.

    These funds will support local programs and services that improve the quality of life for people with dementia and promote awareness about the disease.

    "Now more than ever, social connection is critically important for people living with dementia and their caregivers," states the Alzheimer's Society on its website.

    This funding will support education, social programs, and related services in the Muskoka and Parry Sound communities.

    To learn more about the event, click here.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News