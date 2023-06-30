Campfires, fireworks banned in Muskoka as fire restrictions persist

The District of Muskoka has been under a total fire ban for five weeks, meaning no open-air burning or fireworks this Canada Day long weekend.

"Campfires and fireworks are the two things that we're concerned about," said Bracebridge Fire Chief Murray Medley.

"We understand it's going to be a little frustrating for people who come up, it is a long weekend, and people look forward to that, but really, it's an inconvenience that's going to help us in the long run," Medley added.

Fire officials say the dry conditions and a lack of resources sparked the restrictions.

"I think that's where people find it a little hard to understand here with the rain and the way that things have greened up, but it also comes down to a point of the equipment that is available to us. So, MNR has put that fire ban in place because they have the resources committed to the north, and so there's not much available to the southern areas," Medley noted.

The local fire department highlighted the 62 active wildfires burning in Ontario.

"Of these, 17 are not under control, six are being held, 13 are under control, and 26 are being monitored," the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department posted to Twitter Wednesday.

Officials say it's unclear how long the fire restrictions will be in place, but for now, they hope everyone respects the ban.

Failing to comply with the fire ban could result in a hefty fine.