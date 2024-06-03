Broken vehicle lights lead to arrest of two Wasaga Beach drivers

Routine traffic stops netted two allegedly impaired drivers.

Police pulled over a car on 52nd Street in Wasaga Beach around 10:30 a.m Saturday after noticing a defective headlight.

Police say the 23-year-old Wasaga Beach man registered a fail on the breathalyzer. He was subsequently charged with impaired driving charges, driving with an open container of liquor, improper tires and driving without headlights.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the same officer stopped a motorist on Main Street in Wasaga Beach after observing that the car had a defective licence plate light.

A 46-year-old Mississauga driver also registered a fail and was arrested for impaired driving.

The accused were released and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date. They face 90-day driver's licence suspensions, seven-day vehicle impoundment, and fines.