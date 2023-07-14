Brick-hauling driver faces charges for overweight load, safety violations
Provincial police laid multiple charges after a truck ran off the road because of an overweight load.
Dufferin OPP launched its Operation Safe Driver campaign, cracking down on unsafe vehicles with this week's pop-up inspections to check for compliance, proper licencing, registration, and overall vehicle safety.
On Friday, provincial police said, "This vehicle didn't make it to the inspection."A pickup truck hauling an overweight load runs off the road in Dufferin County on Fri., July 14, 2023. (Source: OPP)Officers said the pickup truck hauling a heavy load of bricks also had an inadequate brake system on the trailer, surpassed the recommended tire rating, and the truck and trailer both had axles that were not properly matched to their respective loads.A pickup truck hauling an overweight load runs off the road in Dufferin County on Fri., July 14, 2023. (Source: OPP)"It is our mission to promote the safety of all road users throughout the Dufferin detachment area and reduce the frequency and severity of incidents involving CMVs, including a reduction in fatalities, injuries and property damage resulting from these incidents," the OPP stated in a release regarding the campaign running from July 9 to July 15.
