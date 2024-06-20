Bradford woman charged with assaulting officer during arrest

On Sunday afternoon, police said they took multiple calls about a woman who appeared to be impaired and asking for help to charge her Tesla on private property in Bradford.

Officers said they arrived to find a woman asleep inside the car, with an open bottle of alcohol on the seat next to her.

The officers woke her up and said they noticed signs of impairment and attempted to place the woman under arrest.

But police say the situation escalated when she resisted the officers, kicking them repeatedly.

She was eventually subdued and taken into custody.

The 39-year-old woman is charged with obstructing a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, and being intoxicated in a public place.