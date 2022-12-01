Bradford school lockdowns lifted after police investigate report of shots fired

Police say reports of shots being fired that prompted two schools to be placed in lockdown in Bradford Thursday morning were false.

"Investigation has determined no shots were fired," South Simcoe police stated on Twitter shortly before noon.

They say no one was injured.

Bradford District High School and Fieldcrest Elementary School were placed in lockdown during the police investigation as a precaution.

Police say the lockdowns have since been lifted.

The Simcoe County public school board noted students and staff are safe, and further information would be sent "directly" to families."

During a lockdown, students and staff move to secure areas away from doors and windows and are quiet.

The interior doors are locked, lights are shut off and blinds are drawn.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.