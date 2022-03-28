Bradford, Ont. man sentenced in deadly 2020 ATV crash
A judge sentenced a Bradford, Ont. man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a deadly 2020 ATV crash to five years in custody.
Tyler Hun-Pang was 22 at the time of the collision on Sept. 23, 2020, on the 12th Line near 10 Sideroad in Bradford.
Through its investigation, South Simcoe Police determined all three people were riding the ATV when it left the roadway, entered a ditch and struck several trees.
Officers arriving at the scene found a 22-year-old Bradford man dead and an overturned ATV.
A 20-year-old woman was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.
Hun-Pang was initially charged with operation causing death, operation causing bodily harm, obstructing a peace officer, impaired operation, impaired operation over 80, and accident resulting in death.
Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to two of the charges, operation causing death and operation causing bodily harm.
On Monday, Justice Applegate sentenced the now 24-year-old Bradford man and also prohibited him from driving for seven years following his release.
Police say the deadly ATV collision was the second that year involving an alleged impaired driver.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelensky briefs Trudeau as ceasefire talks with Russia to resume in Turkey
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau an update Monday on new ceasefire talks with Russia that are being held amid Ukrainian claims of military gains against Russian forces.
Will Smith apologizes: 'I was out of line and I was wrong'
The day after slapping Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, the academy and viewers at home, saying he was 'out of line' and that his actions are 'not indicative of the man I want to be.'
Russian billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: reports
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal and the investigative outlet Bellingcat reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in Montreal
An arrest warrant has been issued in Montreal for Finnish-Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
Questions swirl as Canada launches negotiations for F-35 stealth fighter
Canada's decade-long search for a new fighter jet to replace its aging CF-18s came full circle on Monday as the Liberal government announced negotiations with U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin to purchase the F-35.
CTV NEWS IN ROME | Indigenous delegates meet with the Pope
Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors are in Rome for meetings with Pope Francis this week, hoping to secure a papal apology for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system. CTV National News is reporting from Rome and will be providing on-the-ground coverage of the talks with daily digital updates.
Ukraine vows 'immediate investigation' over alleged video of Russian prisoners being shot in legs
Ukraine is promising an 'immediate investigation' over an unverified video that allegedly shows Russian prisoners of war being shot in the legs.
Royals to gather and pay tribute to Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth may make her first public appearance in five months on Tuesday when the Royal Family and other dignitaries gather for a memorial service in honour of her husband Prince Philip, who died last year.
Procurement minister won't say how much F-35s will cost
As Canada enters negotiations to purchase F-35 fighter jets, the federal procurement minister won't give a specific number on how much they will cost.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry: RCMP officers doubted reports about replica police car
The first three RCMP officers who responded to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Monday they were initially doubtful the killer was in a marked RCMP vehicle, even though a dispatcher relayed that information from two 911 calls.
-
'He would always light up the room with his contagious smile': Halifax homicide victim ID'd as talented basketball player
A talented, young basketball player is how many are describing the victim of a Halifax homicide that occurred Saturday morning.
-
N.B. man injured in Russian attack in Ukraine returns home, warns against fighting
A New Brunswick man who was injured when Russian missiles hit a Ukrainian military base two weeks ago has returned home and is warning foreign fighters to stay away from the war.
Montreal
-
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in Montreal
An arrest warrant has been issued in Montreal for Finnish-Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Experts say Quebec has entered a sixth wave of COVID-19 propelled by BA.2 subvariant
Two public health experts say Quebec has already entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic driven by the BA.2 subvariant.
-
Nurses' association hopeful ahead of Quebec's health-care reform announcement Tuesday
Details of the health-care reform, which is expected to cost billions of dollars, will be unveiled at a news conference at 9 a.m.
Ottawa
-
'A game changer': Ottawa families react to new child-care deal
Parents in Ottawa are calling the new child-care deal between the provincial and federal government a 'game changer.'
-
Ottawa police investigating south end homicide
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in the city’s south end on Monday.
-
COVID-19 wastewater level at its highest since January wave
The COVID-19 viral signal detected in Ottawa’s wastewater is at its highest level since the start of the year, when the first wave caused by the Omicron variant peaked.
Toronto
-
'This is unbelievable': Family killed in Brampton, Ont. house fire identified
Two parents and three children killed in a Brampton, Ont. house fire have been identified by friends and family.
-
Tim Hortons tests new drive-thru lanes that will change how you order. This is how they work
Tim Hortons has begun to test new drive-thru technology in Ontario intended to help customers get their orders faster.
-
Toronto police investigating after body found in garbage bag in city's east end
Toronto police are investigating after a body was found inside a garbage bag in the city’s east end Monday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
‘Our hearts are broken’: Cambridge teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to 2020 shooting
19-year-old Alex Resendes admits he accidentally shot and killed his friend Mark Chaves.
-
One killed in Highway 7/8 crash near New Hamburg
One person is dead after a crash Monday morning on Highway 7/8 between New Hamburg and Shakespeare
-
LRT track components allegedly stolen in Kitchener, impacting service
Police are investigating reported thefts of LRT track components in Kitchener.
London
-
Ridership rebounds as London Transit turns the corner after Omicron wave
Hard hit by the pandemic, bus ridership is experiencing a rapid recovery this month.
-
Santa’s House forced to leave Victoria Park in London, Ont.
The founder of a London, Ont. charity for terminally ill children is calling the city of London a ‘Grinch.’
-
Advocates happy with child-care deal, still seeking increased pay for ECE workers
The Ontario government has signed a child-care deal with the federal government that will deliver an average of $10 a day childcare by 2025.
Northern Ontario
-
Initiative aims to help local restaurants recover from pandemic
People are being encouraged to dine out and support local as restaurants begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Special weather statement issued for all of northeastern Ontario
The possibility of freezing rain prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for communities across northeastern Ontario.
-
Police investigation of Sudbury city councillor ends with no charges being laid
North Bay Police Service has wrapped up its investigation into Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini.
Windsor
-
One arrested following fatal hit and run, Windsor police continue to investigate
A Windsor cyclist has succumbed to injuries sustained in a hit and run incident on Friday, police continue to investigate.
-
OPP seek identity of body found at beach in Colchester
Essex OPP is looking to identify the body of a man who was found dead at Crystal Beach in Colchester on Saturday.
-
2024 NFL draft awarded to Detroit
The 2024 NFL draft will be held in the Motor City.
Calgary
-
Cancer treatment at risk over 'exodus' of medical physicists
A group of 24 doctors including the section head of radiation oncology at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre is warning patient care is at risk following an exodus of medical physicists.
-
Calgary police investigate early morning attack on woman near Prince's Island Park
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was attacked while walking near Prince's Island Park early Sunday.
-
Alberta calls on Ottawa to stop carbon tax increase
Alberta's premier is requesting an audience with Canada's prime minister in an 11th-hour attempt to get him to scrap a planned carbon tax increase on April 1.
Saskatoon
-
Masking requirement to end at city facilities but not for Saskatoon buses
City council has voted to end mandatory masking at municipal facilities, but masks will still be required on Saskatoon buses.
-
Saskatoon officer fires weapon after suspect allegedly points gun at police
A Saskatoon police officer fired a service weapon at a suspect on Saturday following an attempted traffic stop in the city's Confederation neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon wastewater samples show downward COVID-19 trend
New data from a research team shows a drop in coronavirus levels.
Edmonton
-
'Creative way to make a point': Alberta premier defends using Will Smith slap meme
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is defending the use of a meme from the Oscars as a contemporary way to draw attention to what he considers failing green energy policies.
-
Alberta's Kenney interviewed by RCMP in criminal probe tied to party leadership race
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has been interviewed by RCMP as part of an investigation into potential criminal identity fraud in the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership contest.
-
Arson determined to be cause behind latest fire at downtown comic shop
Flames broke out at the Wonder Harbour Comics at 105 Avenue and 105 Street just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. hospitalizations surge over the weekend
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals surged over the weekend, as the province recorded another six coronavirus-related deaths.
-
Suspect arrested in murder of 'beloved caretaker' of Vancouver park, police say
A suspect has been arrested and charged in the killing of a 77-year-old Vancouver park caretaker late last year, police announced Monday.
-
Pre-trial hearing underway for activists charged after B.C. pig farm video prompted protest
A 10-day pre-trial hearing began Monday in New Westminster, B.C., for four people charged with breaking and entering and mischief after a video prompted a protest at an Abbotsford pig farm in 2019.