Bradford, Ont. border collie leaps across the pages of national calendar

It's not every day that a local from a small town is chosen to grace the pages of a national calendar, and in this case, it's not a person but, instead, a pet.

Triple is a five-year-old border collie from Bradford, and he can be found leaping across the page of the 2024 Pet Valu' Companions for Change calendar.

The annual 'Give What You Can' fundraising project features animals from across the country, and the proceeds support pets in need across Canada.

Triple's owner and handler, Kristina Wilkinson, took the picture but said she never expected to win a spot on the calendar.

"I told my entire family, and I told everybody on Facebook, probably three times. I was really, really excited," she said. 2024 Pet Valu ‘Companions for Change” calendar features Triple, a dog from Bradford, Ont. (Courtesy of Kristina Wilkinson & Pet Valu)

Since 2011, the national calendar has raised more than $23 million, according to Alison Preiss, marketing manager with Pet Valu.

From puppies to piglets, the calendar features all types of pets with one key goal.

"It helps amazing causes across Canada, things like funding, rescues and the availability to buy vans to transfer pets, even mobile animal wellness centres," said Preiss.

When flipping through the pages, you can find Triple during the month of August, and clearly, he's a natural and no stranger to the spotlight – he's starred in commercials and dog agility competitions for years.