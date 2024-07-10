Bradford man accused of threatening officers faces multiple charges

Police arrested a Bradford man accused of assaulting a police officer during a call about a disturbance over the weekend.

Officers with South Simcoe police were called to a home on Drury Street Saturday evening.

Police say they arrived and learned the man had court conditions not to be at the residence.

"During the course of the arrest, the suspect was assaultive and threatened police," South Simcoe stated in a release.

The 28-year-old man is also accused of spitting in an officer's face.

He was subsequently taken into police custody and charged with failing to comply, mischief, assaulting a police officer and making threats to cause bodily harm.