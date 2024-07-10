BARRIE
Barrie

    • Bradford man accused of threatening officers faces multiple charges

    File image. (Twitter) File image. (Twitter)
    Share

    Police arrested a Bradford man accused of assaulting a police officer during a call about a disturbance over the weekend.

    Officers with South Simcoe police were called to a home on Drury Street Saturday evening.

    Police say they arrived and learned the man had court conditions not to be at the residence.

    "During the course of the arrest, the suspect was assaultive and threatened police," South Simcoe stated in a release.

    The 28-year-old man is also accused of spitting in an officer's face.

    He was subsequently taken into police custody and charged with failing to comply, mischief, assaulting a police officer and making threats to cause bodily harm.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News