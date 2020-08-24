BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say the body of 51- year-old Kevin Schell of Bracebridge, Ont., has been recovered from the Muskoka River.

Police say Schell disappeared Monday afternoon at Kelvin Grove Park in Bracebridge after running into the water to help a swimmer in distress.

According to the OPP, three women and Schell went to help the struggling swimmer, a 24-year-old Toronto man, who was visiting Muskoka with a group of four others.

Police say that as the women pulled the swimmer onto a floatation buoy and secured him in a life jacket, Schell disappeared into the water.

The Toronto man was safely brought to shore while two people rushed back out to find the Bracebridge man.

They were unsuccessful.

Provincial police and emergency crews arrived and combed the Muskoka River until late Monday night.

Schell's body was recovered around 9 p.m. by the OPP dive team.