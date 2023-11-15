Bracebridge hospital closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak

South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge (SMMH) has closed its doors throughout the hospital, including the emergency department, to the public.

In collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the facility-wide COVID-19 outbreak was called after eight patients and six staff across four inpatient units tested positive.

Testing of current hospital patients and staff continues as part of outbreak management protocols, and enhanced cleaning practices are underway to limit the spread.

Additional masking and other personal protective equipment requirements are also in place.

No visitors will be admitted for inpatient and outpatients during the outbreak period except for essential caregivers and other special circumstances.

Officials say outpatient exams and surgical procedures at SMMH continue as scheduled unless patients are directly advised otherwise.