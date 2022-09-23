Boy, 13, critically injured in fight with fellow boy showing 'slight improvements'

Police say a 13-year-old Bradford boy who suffered life-threatening injuries in a fight with a fellow boy last week is showing "slight improvements."

South Simcoe Police say the victim remains in critical condition in the hospital following the altercation on Sept. 14.

Police arrested a 13-year-old boy and charged him with aggravated assault in connection with the altercation. He was released into his parent's custody.

Investigators say they received a video of the incident and thanked the public for its "prompt assistance after police issued an appeal for the video."

The case is now before the courts.