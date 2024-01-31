Bounce 104.1 introduces its new morning show host

Bounce 104.1 has a new team taking to the airwaves weekday mornings.

Maarten Vankooy joins Meg Whitton as co-host of the popular morning program covering Simcoe County.

Vankooy took to the air with his new pal for the first time on Monday.

"She's pretty fun, actually," he said, admitting he was nervous travelling across the country.

Vankooy was working at a radio station in Fort. St. John, British Columbia, before the job in Midland.

"I'm very happy to be here in Midland and being able to access places like Orillia and Barrie because these are kind of the areas that I spent a little bit of time in growing up, especially when I was in high school," says Vankooy.

The new morning show airs from 5:30 to 10 on weekdays.

Being a part of the community and connecting with listeners on the air is something both Maarten and Meg say makes the local morning show fun to do and a hit with listeners.

"Midland is a pretty central area to some of the bigger cities as well, like Barrie and Orillia. We've gotten calls from people all over the county, whether that's in some of those smaller villages or some of the bigger cities, and it's been really great to get to know some of the people who've called in, and that's always been one of my favourite parts of radio," says Vankooy.

"That's what radio does really well. Right now, we can bring your local community to you. We try and bring the local community together. We're talking about winter fest happening in Barrie this weekend. It's nice to be able to bring what is happening in your community to you," says Whitten.

The radio station plays music from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, involves listeners as much as it can and often has great contests on the go.

"We just want the people of Barrie and Simcoe County to wake up in the morning, and if they want their information about what's going on in the community or they want some quirky facts, maybe they want a couple of chuckles they can tune into Maarten and Meg in the morning, and they can supply that," says Josh Duncan, the program director at Bounce 104.1.

The radio station's 'Bounce to the Bank Contest' will start in February with an opportunity for listeners to win cash just for listening to the station. So stay tuned for that.