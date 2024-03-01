BARRIE
Barrie

    • Book of Condolences set up at Barrie City Hall for Brian Mulroney

    

    The City of Barrie has laid out a Book of Condolences in honour of Canada's 18th Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

    Just after 5 p.m. on Friday, the city put out a Book of Condolences in its rotunda and is inviting the public to stop by to sign it.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Sudbury, Ont., Friday that details on a state funeral for Mulroney will be released in the coming days.  

