Book of Condolences set up at Barrie City Hall for Brian Mulroney

The City of Barrie has laid out a Book of Condolences in honour of Canada's 18th Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Just after 5 p.m. on Friday, the city put out a Book of Condolences in its rotunda and is inviting the public to stop by to sign it.

Canadians have lost a giant today. We will miss the leadership of the Rt. Hon. Brian Mulroney and his dedication improving the lives of Canadians. My condolences to the entire Mulroney family. pic.twitter.com/dOeBbT4v0w — Alex Nuttall (@AlexFromBarrie) March 1, 2024

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Sudbury, Ont., Friday that details on a state funeral for Mulroney will be released in the coming days.