Bolton residents advised of heavy police presence near community centre

Residents may notice a heavy police presence near a community centre in Bolton on Wednesday.

Provincial police say there is an ongoing investigation near the Albion Bolton Community Centre on Queen Street South after officers received a call Wednesday morning for police assistance.

Police say there is no threat to public safety, but officers will be in the area "several hours" as Caledon OPP investigates the incident.

Caledon Fire and Peel Paramedics are also attending.

Police say the OPP Forensic Identification Services is assisting with the investigation.

They say no one is under arrest.

In a post shared to Twitter, OPP noted no further information would be shared "given the nature of the incident."