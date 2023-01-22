Body recovered from Six Mile Lake after snowmobiler falls through ice

The body of a 59-year-old man has been recovered after his snowmobile went through the ice on Six Mile Lake.

Police say two men went through the ice on Sunday morning after a cottager notified officers two people were spotted in the water in the Township of Georgian Bay near O'Leary's Island.

Fire crews, police and paramedics attended the scene and took over rescue efforts from local residents.

A 58-year-old Toronto man was rescued from the frigid waters and rushed to the hospital, where he remains to be treated for his injuries.

Police say the body of the Scarborough man was found Monday afternoon after a more than 24-hour search.