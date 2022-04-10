Blue Rodeo rocks Barrie's Sadlon Arena in a return to live events

Canadian rock band Blue Rodeo took the stage at Barrie's Sadlon Arena Sunday night, celebrating a return to live events.

"It's a great feeling to be back playing, and it's a great feeling to have people come in and be comfortable," says Blue Rodeo guitarist Jim Cuddy.

The concert was supposed to take place last year but was rescheduled due to COVID.

"There's a certain amount of release from people that they're finally out and they feel good and normal, and they're sharing something with other people," says Cuddy. "That's one of the most acute things we learned, is how enjoyable it is to share these experiences," says Cuddy.

This is the band's 11th show this year.

Cuddy says it was an adjustment going back to performing live after doing virtual shows during the pandemic.

"We feel that additional energy from the audience because they haven't, a lot of these people, it's the first time they've been out in the public in this way for two years," says Cuddy.

Meanwhile, several other in-person events in Barrie are set to return this summer.

Kempenfest will be back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The popular arts and crafts festival is vital for vendors and performers.

"For some of them, this is their show of the year," says Kempenfest President Todd Tuckey. "They make all their wears throughout the year, and they come here, they sell out, and they take orders for the rest of the year to keep them going. So it's a huge event for them. And of course for the city itself and the region, the economic spinoff is over 12 million dollars," he adds.

The BIA says these live events are essentially a homecoming for businesses and a return to a well-balanced lifestyle for everyone.

"Businesses downtown are tired. They are frustrated because things keep changing, and I don't blame them for being frustrated. At this point, they want less ebb and flow and more consistency," says Barrie Councillor Sergio Morales.

As for Blue Rodeo, they will head to Peterborough Monday for their next stop on the Many a Mile Tour. They will continue touring the east coast until mid-April, and tour the west coast later this year.