Bizarre driving behaviour in Barrie neighbourhood prompts reminder from police

Police in Barrie say they received a concerned call about some bizarre behaviour from a driver and his passengers in the city's southwest area over the weekend.

According to police, two males were seen "extending themselves out the windows," and another male was sitting on the roof of the vehicle as it drove around the neighbourhood of Leslie and Mapleton Avenues on Sunday afternoon.

"Unfortunately, the person who called police was unable to obtain a licence plate," police stated in a release.

The authorities reminded motorists that drivers are responsible for what happens in and around the vehicle, and "this stunt could have resulted in serious injury if the driver had lost control, had to brake suddenly or even unexpectedly."

Police noted the driver and his passengers could have been charged with several offences.