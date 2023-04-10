Bitter sweet ending to maple syrup season

As warmer temperatures begin to move through parts of Ontario this week, maple syrup producers are preparing for an early end to the season.

"The seasons are ending a little bit earlier, but as syrup producers, we need to be ready to go in a time frame that we wouldn't normally be ready to go," said Tom Shaw, owner of Shawns Maple Syrup.

It's a time frame almost two weeks ahead of schedule, according to experts, and the Shaws are one of the hundreds of maple syrup producers experiencing a similar change in timeline production.

"Overall, we are definitely seeing a trend towards earlier starts to the season and an earlier finish. For the most part, many are able to adapt to the change in climate that we are seeing using technology. We certainly have a higher stress level during the season because of that, said John Williams, executive director of Ontario Maple Syrup Producers.

Shaw said that while the season may be shortened, there is no shortage of maple syrup, with the company recording one of its best seasons.

"We're really pleased with the amount of syrup we've made, but it's really been one of the busiest seasons we've ever had, thanks to our customers," said Shaw.

While the maple syrup season officially ends on Monday at Shaws, the company provides appointments for anyone looking to purchase maple syrup throughout the year.