Big rig loaded with alcohol skids off Hwy 11 near Huntsville

A transport truck carrying boxes of alcohol skidded off Highway 11 north of Huntsville Tuesday.

Police say the truck jackknifed in the northbound lanes ending in the ditch near Stephenson Road 12 in the early morning hours.

"The truck went through the left shoulder into the centre ditch," police said in a video posted to social media.

Crews were busy unloading the cargo from the refrigerated van trailer and cleaning up the area in the hours following the crash.

Police say the roads were "slick" at the time of the collision.

"Certainly quite the ride for this driver," the officer said.

No one was injured.