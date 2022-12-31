Betty White Challenge returns to Barrie to help local cats

Furry Friends animal shelter in Barrie is bringing back its "Betty White Challenge" for the second year to help care for local pets.

The shelter says the challenge is intended to raise money for cats and kittens in critical care with injuries, chronic conditions and diseases that need additional help to survive.

Last year, the shelter reported that 559 cats were rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed after the inaugural "Betty White Challenge."

The challenge began on Thursday and will run until January 19, 2023.

More information on how to donate can be found on the shelter's website.