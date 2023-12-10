Barrie Transit operators work to 'stuff the bus' to help those in need

The spirit of giving is in the air in Simcoe County, with bus drivers in Barrie now doing their part to give back to their community.

On Sunday, Barrie Transit employees represented by ATU Local 1775 parked one of the city buses outside the Walmart on Bayfield St., collecting donations for the Barrie Food Bank, Barrie & District Christmas Cheer and the Women and Children's Shelter in Barrie.

"It's been wonderful! We've had Tim Hortons sponsor us for coffee and tea," said bus operator Kandi Courriere. "We've had a great turnout for people stuffing the bus. It's been absolutely phenomenal; warms my heart!"

Bus operators have collected donations for the three local charitable groups over the last few weeks. Items like non-perishable food items and toys are amongst those most in need.

It's the first time Barrie bus operators have held the event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We normally get it pretty packed. We're going to have a Rugby Team at Christmas Cheer offloading," said Courriere.

All donations collected will be brought to the charities on Sunday.