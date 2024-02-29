Barrie seeking artists for traffic cabinet displays

Barrie's city hall is seeking proposals from local artists to wrap up to five traffic cabinets.

The installations contribute to civic pride, bring vibrancy to the city, and showcase the talent within the community.

Wrapping utility and traffic cabinets with art is part of the city's Graffiti Abatement Program, which combines removal, enforcement and beautification to reduce graffiti in Barrie.

The designs should reflect the theme, Seeds to Sow, to align with the city's fall exhibition of temporary public art, including six installations at downtown and waterfront locations.

Fourteen traffic cabinets have been wrapped with public art or historical images since the inception of the Graffiti Abatement Program.

These wraps are protected by a special coating that helps to repel paint and other elements, extending the artwork's life for up to 10 years.

Proposals will be accepted until 5 p.m. on March 20. Selected artists will be compensated for their work.

For additional details on submission eligibility requirements and to apply online.