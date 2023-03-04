Barrie's first robotics competition launches students on pathway toward science

Students across Ontario were in Barrie on Saturday, participating in the region's first robotics competition.

The battle of the robots was held at the Georgian College athletics centre and was a collaboration between the school and the first robotics Canada.

"It is very inspiring, and the technology that they are using is just fascinating, and how they are growing technology and that knowledge across their communities is just fabulous," said Dr. Rebecca Sabourin, Dean of environmental engineering technology and skilled trades, Georgian College

There are 31 teams comprised of high school students from across Ontario participating in the competition. Participants designed, built and programmed the robots ahead of the competition.

"They are working on how to work in teams and collaborate, and the world is their oyster with the skill they have been learning," said Sabourin.

Over 100 volunteers also participated in the First Robots competition event, many of whom were from Georgian College.

Organizers said the event aims to encourage students to pursue studies and careers in science, engineering and technology.