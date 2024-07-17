BARRIE
Barrie

    Barrie's busking program seeks brave artists

    As part of his 100-Day Busking challenge Toronto musician Jordan Hart performs in downtown Toronto (CTV NEWS)
    Have you got what it takes to busk in Barrie?

    The city of Barrie is now accepting applications for its 2024 Busking Program.

    Artists of all ages get an opportunity to display their talent, while entertaining visitors to the downtown and waterfront.

    Permit holders may busk at these designated Busking zones, when not being used for events:

    • Dunlop Street between Maple and Mulcaster (buskers must get permission from business owners if performing in front of a business)
    • Meridian Place
    • The walking path at Heritage Park
    • The walking path between Heritage Park and the Marina in north Centennial Park

    Busking permits are required for all performances on city property where the performer is accepting tips from the public.

    Applying for and obtaining a Busker Permit is free. Insurance is required. Applications will be accepted until the end of 2024.

    The program works together with the Emerging Artist Program to animate downtown Barrie.

