BARRIE, ONT. -- Barbecue lovers will be able to indulge in a familiar favourite this weekend while supporting a good cause.

Ribfest Drive-Thru will be held on the north side of the Georgian Mall in the parking lot starting Friday, continuing through the weekend in support of patient care at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie.

The rib teams, including Camp 31 Barbeque, Sticky Fingers BBQ, and Billy Bones’ BBQ, have partnered with real estate company McCowan and Associates Ltd to host the event.

Food lovers can drive up, order and pick up their food while remaining in their vehicle.

The three dollar entry fee will be donated to RVH in support of patient care.

Last year, the drive-thru event raised more than $8,000 for RVH.

Barrie Ribfest Drive-Thru will run Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. as well as Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.