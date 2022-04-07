Barrie resident claims $36M Lotto 6/49 ticket

Barrie's Yvonne Sauve won the top prize of $36,449,852.60 in the Jan. 12 draw through Free Play. (Provided/OLG) Barrie's Yvonne Sauve won the top prize of $36,449,852.60 in the Jan. 12 draw through Free Play. (Provided/OLG)

Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B

In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling $60 billion in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit. From addressing housing affordability, to shoring up the Canadian military in the face of global instability, and making good on progressive policy commitments helping to keep them in power, the budget outlines how the federal Liberals propose to steer the Canadian economy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks about the implementation of the Emergencies Act, Thursday, February 17, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

How the 2022 federal budget impacts you

The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.

UN assembly suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

The UN General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which the United States and Ukraine have called tantamount to war crimes.

Jackson approved as first Black female U.S. Supreme Court justice

The U.S. Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving U.S. President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his effort to diversify the high court.

